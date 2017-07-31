No felony charges to be filed after 12-year-old boy dies after hike in 110-degree heat

GoFundMe set up for Cody Flom. (Photo: West, Bryan)

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not file felony charges in the case of a 12-year-old who died after a hike in 110-degree heat in July 2016.

Cody Flom died July 22, 2016, after hiking with his mother's boyfriend on the Sidewinder Trail in the Phoenix Sonoran Desert Preserve.

Flom and the man were hiking just before 5 p.m. Flom had two liters of water and a piece of fruit for the hike that was planned to last 45 minutes.

Flom fell ill on the hike. The man tried carrying Flom, but couldn't walk without falling. The man's cell phone was not working, so the man left Flom under a tree and went back to their vehicle to call for help.

Flom was alone for 15 minutes before the man returned with a ranger. Flom was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says evidence does not show intentional harm to Flom.

