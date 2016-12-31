No burning allowed for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day in Maricopa County

A "No Burn Day" has been issued for Maricopa County for Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MARICOPA COUNTY - No wood burning will be permitted for Phoenix and other cities in Maricopa County Saturday and Sunday, officials announced.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued the advisory Friday in anticipation of high levels of pollution for the New Year's holiday.

Gas fireplaces are fine to use.

Fines for violating the ordinance start at $50 and increase per violation. On New Year's Day 2016, Phoenix had the worst pollution in the country.

Camelback Mountain hidden behind a smog cloud Jan. 1, 2016. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

Tips for reducing pollution:

Limit driving and time with your car idling, like in drive-thru lines.

Refuel your car after dark.

Delay painting projects.

Seal your household cleaners.

Don't use leaf blowers or gas lawn mowers.

