No-burn weekend through New Year's Day for Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix-area air-quality officials are prohibiting the burning of wood in residential fireplaces, outdoor fire pits and chimineas Saturday through Monday due to high levels of soot in the air.

Maricopa County on Friday declared the "no burn day" restrictions for the next three days as the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory for fine particular matter levels expected to exceed the federal health standard.

Health officials are advising employers to activate plans to reduce travel and for the general public to limit outdoor activity and drive as little as possible.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.

