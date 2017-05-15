No burn rules are now in effect for locations in Phoenix

Daisies in Papago Park. (Photo: Vicki Melton Candler)

PHOENIX - Fires in mountain and desert preserves are not allowed starting Monday. The City of Phoenix is issuing similar restrictions at Maricopa County parks.

The ban usually goes into effect around Memorial Day, but is now in place even earlier this year.

This means no wood or charcoal burning are allowed at places like Camelback Mountain, Papago Park and North Mountain. Another change is cigarette and cigar smoking is prohibited unless the smoker is inside their vehicle.

Propane and gas grills can be used but are limited to picnic areas. Traditional city parks are not included in the ban.

The ban is expected to stay in place until at least October. The Sonoran Preserve, Phoenix Mountains and South Mountain preserves are also included.

Department officials cited fire danger because of rising temperatures and low humidity and advised property owners in those areas to "remove dry shrubs, brush and grasses, and trim dead branches from trees within the 10-foot strip" of preserve borders.

The ban has generally begun around Memorial Day weekend in past years.

The fire ban is part of a broader summer safety plan in Phoenix that also added a rule banning dogs on city trails when temperatures exceed 100 degrees.

