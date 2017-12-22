No burn day issued for Christmas Eve and Christmas in Maricopa County

A "No Burn Day" has been issued for Maricopa County for Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - No chestnuts roasting on an open fire this Christmas; a no burn day has been declared for Maricopa County.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory for Dec. 24 and 25 for Maricopa County. The advisory was issued because soot levels in the air are expected to exceed the federal health standard.

As a result, the Maricopa County Air Quality Department has placed restrictions on burning wood in residential fireplaces, chimineas or outdoor fire pits, using leaf blowers and using off-road vehicles.

Gas and electric fireplaces are allowed. Outdoor barbecues should also be OK.

Residents are also encouraged to drive as little as possible, carpool, use public transit or telecommute on those days.

ADEQ said people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by pollution.

Fine particles are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, causing irritation to the eyes, nose, throat and lungs. This can cause coughing, sneezing, runny noses and shortness of breath.

Exposure to fine particles can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease, according to ADEQ.

