Nickelback, Daughtry coming to Phoenix in September

Mike Kroeger, Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair of Nickelback in 2012. (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Look at this photograph! It's the selfie you and your friends are going to take at the Nickelback show in Phoenix in September!

Nickelback just announced their Feed the Machine Tour, with the release of a new single and another album, the band's ninth.

The tour stops in Phoenix Sept. 9 at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 here.

Daughtry is a special guest on the North American tour stops, including in Phoenix.

Nickelback canceled the second led of their 2015 North American tour, including a July show in Phoenix due to a medical emergency. Chad Kroeger needed surgery for a cyst on his larynx.

Listen to their new single below:

