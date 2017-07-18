Newly obtained audio reveals final moments before plane crashed on Mesa golf course

MESA, Ariz.- The Mesa Police Department have identified the two victims who died Monday when a plane crashed onto a golf course near Falcon Field Airport.

The aircraft that crashed was a Lancair Evolution carrying the pilot, Alan Ram, 53, and passenger Krista Buchanan, 22, who died on scene, according to police.

Ram was a successful businessman here in the Valley who owned Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions. His business focused on increasing individual and dealership productivity in the automotive industry.

Ram served as a Marine early in his life and was about to get married to the love of his life.

A few of his friends talked with 12 News today about how incredible he was.

"Alan was a very special friend to me. Someone that watched over me, always had my back, would have anybody's back," Sara Joscelyn Borrillo said. "He really cared about people and would do anything for anybody. I've flown with him dozens of times and he was a great pilot."

"I just found out about this tragic news and I still can't believe it," Eric Meza said. "Alan was a man's man. He had a big heart and he cared for you."

Ram owned many planes, including the Lancair Evolution that went down Monday afternoon.





Mesa police and fire crews were dispatched to Longbow Golf Course near Highway 202 and Recker Road just before 5 p.m. Monday when the plane crashed on the 10th hole fairway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's Allen Kenitzer, the plane reported mechanical trouble and couldn't reach the airport.

Ram was communicating with the Falcon Field Airport Tower moments before the crash. Audio of that conversation indicates Ram was experiencing electrical issues.

The conversation went as follows:

Ram: And Falcon Tower, Evolution 571JM.

Tower: 571JM Falcon Tower, you're number two...just a two mile final, Runway 22 Left, clear to land.

Ram: Runway 22 Left. And I'm still quite a bit to the west of you. Is it okay if I cross midfield and drop in to a left downwind for 22 Left?

Tower: 10-4, that's fine.

Ram: Alright sir, I'm having, still having an electrical issue. I had one on Friday and I'm... I'm about to go dead. So I'm just going to cross over and make left- Lost of audio.

This investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to officials from the FAA.

