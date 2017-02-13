New wedding entertainment trends and a peak inside Brandon Hamilton's wedding

Brandon Hamilton gives an inside look at his recent wedding and new entertainment trends.

PHOENIX -- When it comes to wedding entertainment, the trends are always changing.

At my wedding on April 17, 2016, my beautiful wife Chelsey turned the reception into an epic performance. As a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, she gathered her girls and choreographed a dance. Not only did it entertain, it also energized the crowd. One of many ways to change up the reception flow.

When it comes to technology, DJ's now have their hands on the best of the best technology.

"Keeping the crowd entertained is key. The one thing that has changed is everything is computerized and on hard drives. With technology now and access to apple music and other resources, it’s hard not to have a song that guests want," said Manny Torres, DJ with Push Play Entertainment.

We've all seen photo booths, but this is something new.

“It’s the same concept as a photo booth, but instead of photos we make flip books. We take a seven second video and turn it into a flip book, so it’s an interactive party favor that guests get to walk away with at the reception,” said Amy Wahl with Flip Book Memories.

Plus, there are always new ideas as far as guest books go.

“We are offering rustic wood themed guest boxes. Guests can write on the wood hearts and it can be displayed in the home for years to come," said Marc Pendergraft with Engrave My Memories.

Whether you choose a new trend or create your own idea, making your wedding unique is key.

