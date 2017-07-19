New 'small-format' Target opens in uptown Phoenix

A new Target location near Camelback Road and 16 Street opens Wednesday, and it's not like other Target's other Valley locations. (Photo: Target)

PHOENIX- A new Target location near Camelback Road and 16th Street opens Wednesday, and it's not like Target's other Valley locations.

The new store will be a "small-format" store, the first of its kind in the state's capital.

According to Target, a small-format store is smaller in size and is designed for smaller populated neighborhoods, urban areas as well as college campuses.

This 50,000 square-foot location will house apparel and accessories and an expanded beauty assortment which will include cosmetics, skin and hair care products. Baby, home and tech products will also be in stock. Additionally fresh groceries will be available including healthy food and options for quick trips.

Target Mobile pre-order and order pickup services will be available at this location, Target said.

With the new Camelback store, there are 45 small-format stores across the country, but the company is looking to open 130 more by 2019. Target currently has 1,816 stores across the U.S.

