New restaurants opening across Phoenix in 2017

Ramen noodles from OBON Sushi Bar Ramen. (Photo: Fukushu Restaurant Concepts)

PHOENIX - Valley foodies can look forward to some newcomers in the culinary roster. The food scene is about garner some new arrivals and new talent.

Here are new restaurants set to open soon:

Chico Malo

Chico Malo is set to open in Phoenix’s downtown Cityscape in March 2017. Chef Chris McKinley and his team offer Mexican dish that include an array of flavor combinations from all over South America. The taqueria is said to offer ceviche, street corn, tacos, chilaquiles and tiraditos, a Peruvian crudo. Chico Malo is slated to open in March 2017.

Location:

50 W Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Carolina's Mexican Food

Carolina’s presence is about to get larger. This Phoenix favorite is opening a new location in Avondale sometime in mid-February 2017. Fans will be happy to see Carolina’s Mexican featured classics such as enchiladas, tamales and of course, their homemade tortillas.

Location:

27 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85323



Modern Market

This fresh concept restaurant prides itself on making affordable farm-fresh food everyone can enjoy from vegetarians and vegans to those who stay gluten- and dairy-free. Modern Market will open three new restaurants in Arizona and their Old Town Scottsdale location is expected to open first in February 2017.

Locations

• 4821 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 109, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (near Postino)

• Scottsdale Promenade - 16203 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

• Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center - 4901 E. Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044



Chicago pizza shops

The migration of deep-dish pizza has sprung. Three iconic Chicago pizzerias have officially landed in Arizona.

Giordano’s

Chicago’s handcrafted Italian favorite opened here in December 2016. If you’re a Chicago transplant or know anything about deep-dish pizza, you know this unforgettable icon is worth a visit.

Location:

16222 North 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382

Gino’s East

Gino’s East has a longstanding tradition of quality deep-dish pizzas and is known for its golden crust and savory tomato sauce. The restaurant offers 10 deep dish pizza options and ships nationwide.

Location:

3626 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Lou Malnati’s

This pizza king of a piemaker also opened its Phoenix doors in 2016 and plans to open eight more locations around the Valley. Two locations will include carry-out and delivery. Lou Malnati’s has been a staple in the Chicagoland area making memories for its customers slice by slice since its originally opened in 1971.

Location:

100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012



OBON Sushi Bar Ramen

OBON is a modern eatery with strong Asian influences. Their cocktail program was recently awarded by the Tucson Bar Awards as ‘Restaurant Bar of the Year.’ OBON's menu will feature sushi rolls and a variety of ramen selections made from scratch. Guests will enjoy a variety of starters, steam buns, crudos and heartier entrees like katsu pork and chicken teriyaki.

Obon Sushi Bar Ramen will open at Scottsdale Quarter in spring of 2017.

Location:

15059 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(© 2017 KPNX)