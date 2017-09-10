New Mexico Amber Alert suspect spotted in Arizona near Lake Havasu City

An Amber Alert issued in New Mexico Sunday morning is now active in Arizona for three children being driven across state lines by a 28-year-old woman, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Boys Lloyd Wyatt, 9, Lakai Wyatt, 8, and Lexxington Wyatt, 6, are believed to be in "imminent danger" from 28-year-old Laria Anderson who could be armed, DPS said.
DPS describes the children as thin black males. Lloyd is 3’6” and weighs 65 pounds. He is wearing "Dispicable Me" pajama pants, and has long dread locks. Lakai is 3’6” and weighs 65 pounds. He is wearing grey pajama pants and has short dreads. Lexxington is 3’0” and weighs 50 pounds. He is wearing yellow and white shorts.
DPS believes they are traveling in a 2009 Kia Spectra with New Mexico plate AAYR80.
Anderson was seen driving west on I-40 from Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
DPS describes Anderson as 5’4”, weighing 132 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
This story is developing.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs