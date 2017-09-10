KPNX
New Mexico Amber Alert suspect spotted in Arizona near Lake Havasu City

September 10, 2017

An Amber Alert issued in New Mexico Sunday morning is now active in Arizona for three children being driven across state lines by a 28-year-old woman, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. 

Boys Lloyd Wyatt, 9, Lakai Wyatt, 8, and Lexxington Wyatt, 6, are believed to be in "imminent danger" from 28-year-old Laria Anderson who could be armed, DPS said.

DPS describes the children as thin black males. Lloyd​ ​is​ ​3’6” and weighs 65​ ​pounds.​ ​​He is wearing​ ​"Dispicable​ ​Me"​ ​pajama​ ​pants, and ​has​ ​long  dread​ ​locks.​ ​​Lakai​ ​is​ ​3’6”​  and weighs ​65​  pounds. He is wearing grey​ ​pajama ​pants and has​ ​short​ ​dreads. Lexxington​ ​is​ ​3’0”​ ​and weighs 50​ ​pounds. He is wearing yellow​ ​and​ ​white​ ​shorts.  

DPS believes they are traveling in a 2009 Kia Spectra with New Mexico plate AAYR80.

Anderson was ​seen​ ​driving west​ ​on​ ​I-40​ ​from​ ​Albuquerque​ ​around​ ​4​ ​a.m. Sunday morning.

DPS describes Anderson as​​ ​5’4”​, weighing ​132​ ​pounds. She has brown​ ​hair and​ ​brown​ ​eyes.

This story is developing.

