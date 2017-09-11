New Mexico Amber Alert canceled; suspect, children found in California

An Amber Alert issued in New Mexico this morning is now active in Arizona for three children being driven across state lines by a 28-year-old woman, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

An Amber Alert issued in New Mexico over the weekend was canceled late Sunday night after the mother and her three boys were found in Lancaster, California, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

The three boys, ranging in age from 6 to 9 years old, were safe, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Laria Anderson, turned herself in at a Lancaster fire station, according to reports by NBC LA.

Boys Lloyd Wyatt, 9, Lakai Wyatt, 8, and Lexxington Wyatt, 6, were believed to be in "imminent danger" Anderson, who authorities believed may have been armed, DPS said.

The 2009 Kia Spectra with New Mexico plates that authorities believed they were traveling in was found in La Verne, California, east of Los Angeles on Sunday around 5 p.m., according to NBC LA. Anderson turned herself in hours later.

Anderson was ​seen​ ​driving west​ ​on​ ​I-40​ ​from​ ​Albuquerque​ ​around​ ​4​ ​a.m. Sunday morning. The car was later spotted in Lake Havasu City.

DPS describes Anderson as​​ ​5’4”​, weighing ​132​ ​pounds. She has brown​ ​hair and​ ​brown​ ​eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-886-1065 or dial 911.

