New golf technology might help you play better

New golf technology helps you navigate the course

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Quintero Golf Club in Peoria is home to a breathtaking scenic golfing experience.

If you want to experience it like the pros and maybe even play like a pro, you need to add a few new tech toys to your bag.

"The golf game continues to evolve. There are tools with lasers that help you locate the distance between you and the hole and even gadgets that talk to you with valuable course information," said Mike Poe, general manager at Quintero Golf Club.

Gone are the days of the small wooden drivers.

"The newest Taylor Made has weight configurations and it comes with a wrench to adjust different aspects of the driver. They are going crazy with technology. This club features carbon fiber on top with a titanium face," Poe said.

You'll even see an oddly shaped golf ball on the market.

"The Putting Pill is one third the size of a regular golf ball. When you place it on the green and hit it correctly, it will roll end over end. If you don't hit it correctly, it will wobble and fall over," Poe said.

From shoes to clothes, everything in the game of golf is centered around technology.

If you need a little assistance with your game, think about investing in a few new tech toys.

