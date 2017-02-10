New entertainment venue in Phoenix brings the outdoors inside

The Park is a new entertainment venue that brings the outdoors inside.

PHOENIX - Downtown Phoenix has a new 11,000 square foot entertainment venue called The Park.

The new restaurant, beer garden and concert venue has a unique theme.

"We wanted to bring the outdoors inside, especially for the summer time when it’s really hot. Everything is visual, we have large trees, even the sense of smell, to really capture being at the park," Phil Richard, managing partner at The Park, said.

The food is a collaboration of food truck chefs.

“We’ve taken the best from each truck, with a lot of variety, to make it an easy decision for lunch, happy hour or dinner," said Richard.

A variety of local craft beer is also on tap.

“One thing that we have that’s unique to us is our self-service beer wall, where you can actually pour your own beer," said Richard.

Great live music is accompanied by incredible light shows.

“We’ve got a huge LED screen with a giant stage and a lot of cover bands," said Richard.

If you are ready to play at The Park, it's now open for business at 3 S. 2nd St. in downtown Phoenix.

(© 2017 KPNX)