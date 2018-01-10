New crime-fighting program to put reward money in tipsters' hands faster

Srgt. Jaime Rothschild announces new Silent Witness program. Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - "Instant cash money," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of Silent Witness during a news conference announcing a new law enforcement program that will be implemented in the Phoenix area.

The Catch 22 program is a partnership with the Phoenix Police Department, MCSO, and the United States Marshals Service. Its purpose is to encourage people to be active to help law enforcement track down fugitives.

"People want to make their community safer without being identified," Rothschild said.

According to Rothschild, as part of the Catch 22 program, Silent Witness will be sending out "up to 22 cases" of wanted felons through January and February. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest in those cases will be eligible for $500 cash right away, once the suspect is in custody.

The normal wait time for a Silent Witness reward is about 30 days, Rothschild said.

Rothschild emphasized tipsters would remain anonymous, saying they'll simply tell the tipster's chosen bank someone is coming in for money, then "we're out of it."

The tipster won't need an ID or signature to get their money, and should not tell anyone they're going to the bank, Rothschild said.

"What we have in the county between Phoenix Police Department, the Marshals, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, all the police agencies is unheard of," Rothschild said. "It doesn't happen like this everywhere else."

