New 911 calls released in Phoenix Serial Street Shooter case

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have just released numerous 911 calls from the Serial Street Shooter case. They are from three scenes, where three innocent people were murdered by a cold-blooded killer who's still stumping police.

Here's a partial transcript of a call from April 1 on West Turney Avenue:

911 OPERATOR: Phoenix 911 what is your emergency?

CALLER: Hey, I need an ambulance. My brother-in-law has been shot. He's been shot .... He's bleeding out on the floor right now.

911 OPERATOR: Who shot him?

CALLER: I don't know sir. It was ... [expletive] ... we just heard the gunshots and just ran out.

That emotional call to 911 was just after Deigo Verdugo-Sanchez was shot and killed. His friends and family members never got a good look at the killer or that person's car.

That's what's eerily similar about all of the 911 calls that police just released to the public: the killer is never clearly identified.

Here's one from June 3 on West Flower Street:

CALLER: I just heard eight gunshots ... just eight of them. Boom. Boom. One right after another. There's somebody lying in the street.

That somebody was Horacio De Jesus Pena, a 32-year-old who dedicated his life to helping those with disabilities.

June 10, West Coronado Road:

911 OPERATOR: Did you see who did the shooting?

CALLER: No.

911 OPERATOR: Where's the victim at? In front of a car?

CALLER: He's right in front of my house. He ran into my car ... he ain't moving. He's not moving.

911 OPERATOR: Did you hear the shots as well?

CALLER: Yeah, right in front of my house ... it was a whole clip it sounded like.

911 OPERATOR: About 10?

CALLER: Yeah. My roommate seen the car drive off.

911 OPERATOR: What kind of car?

CALLER: Small import.

911 OPERATOR: What color?

The caller never answered the question and left police with few leads in the case of Manny Castro Garcia.

Police have said very little about whoever's behind these heartless killings. They've released a sketch of a potential suspect and think he was driving a car an imported sedan. They don't have a name or a motive.

But they do hope a $75,000 reward will lead to an arrest and an end to the senseless shootings.

