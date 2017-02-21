Neighbors scramble to secure homes after Mesa awning collapse

The aftermath of a collapsing roof awning in Mesa, Feb. 20, 2017. (Ryan Cody/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - A roof awning came crashing down with renters still inside Monday. Nobody was hurt in the accident, but now neighbors are concerned the same thing might happen to their homes.

Authorities believe all the rain from the weekend weakened the roof which was already partially compromised.

"All of a sudden we just heard everything falling," said Greg Loftus, who rents one side of the duplex in Mesa.

"We noticed it was cracking a few days ago, we've been trying to get a hold of the landlord," said Loftus. "Been taking pictures and sent pictures and everything else, and I never got any response."

The landlord is well aware now, but that doesn't help Loftus or the other renter living on the opposite side of the duplex.

Loftus' friend Ed Olash had just walked over to visit.

"I was standing right at the doorway, if I had been standing there five minutes later, that awning would have crushed me into the wall," Olash said.

The accident is opening eyes up and down the street.

Within hours, neighbors started calling their landlords to make sure this doesn't happen to them.

Unfortunately it doesn't help Loftus who is still waiting to get some of his stuff out from the apartment.

"I'm very upset," he said. "They could have done something before this even happened."

