Nearly 1,000 homes still without power in Payson area

PAYSON, Ariz., -- Nearly 1,000 homes are still without power since Sunday morning.

Around 9,000 homes are without power Saturday morning, according to APS.

The utility company says weather is to blame for the outages.

The winter storms have knocked out power lines in and around the Payson area and a shelter to keep people warm has been open.

APS says they have crews working to restore power.

More snow is expected in the area. The Red Cross has opened shelter in Pine for those in need of shelter.

