Navajo Nation Council votes to remove the tribe's controller

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Navajo Nation Council has voted to remove the tribe's controller.

By a 17-5 vote Wednesday, the council approved legislation to remove Jim Parris, effective immediately.

Council members said one of the main issues was Parris' contract with President Russell Begaye's office only required him to work three days a week while receiving a salary of about $140,000 and thousands more in quarterly bonuses.

They say the contract document was never shared with the council.

The council approved an amendment that allows for an acting controller to assume the duties until Begaye appoints a replacement.

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates says the controller oversees the daily operations of the tribe's finances, but the position has no bearing on financial contracts, bond financing, agreements, leases or the Navajo Nation's bond rating.

