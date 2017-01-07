Woman who stole a MCSO car and injured a deputy, now booked

Lisa Luna mugshot (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX - The suspect who stole a Maricopa County Sheriff's Department vehicle, injured a deputy and caused a pursuit has been arrested and booked.

On Jan. 5, Lisa Luna claimed to be sexually assaulted and on drugs, version that she changed the morning of Saturday Jan. 7, police said.

Authorities are waiting for results on blood test to confirm she was under the influence of methamphetamine and spice at the time of the incident.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, unlawful flight from law enforcement (the vehicle pursuit), possession of the stolen MCSO vehicle, resisting arrest, theft of means of transportation, aggravated assault (on the MCSO deputy) to which false reporting has been added, according to police.

The injured deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

