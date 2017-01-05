Naked woman steals MCSO truck, arrested after high-speed chase on I-8

ELOY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a naked woman who stole a patrol vehicle is in custody after a high-speed chase across two interstate highways.
According to a MCSO, a deputy responded to reports of a naked woman at a Shell station in Gila Bend.
Once the deputy arrived on scene, the suspect assaulted the deputy and stole his patrol car, according to MCSO.
The deputy hailed down a driver in the area and used their vehicle to follow the suspect.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted -- reportedly using spike strips to stop the truck in the pursuit along Interstate 8.
The suspect crashed ending the nearly 75-mile pursuit on Interstate 10 near Eloy.
She was taken from the scene at the end of the chase in an ambulance.
