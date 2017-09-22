Music video filmed in Phoenix for the country band Midland was released

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson of the band Midland at SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Getty Images)

Phoenix's Celebrity Theatre is in the spotlight after a new music video was released Friday.

Country music band Midland filmed the video for their new single at Celebrity Theatre in July.

The music video is for the song "Make a Little." Their new album was released Friday.

The video shows the band performing at Celebrity Theatre, mixed with shots of fans and the band getting ready for the show. In one scene, the band plays baseball in the empty Celebrity Theatre parking lot.

The band chose Phoenix after opening for Willie Nelson and falling in love with the venue.

Lead singer Mark Wystrach is from Sonoita, Arizona. He is influenced by honky tonk music, and fell in love with it when his family bought the Steak Out Restaurant in Sonoita.

Phoenix and Tucson country stations also influenced the band's choice in location. Arizona stations have been very supportive of the band, frequently playing the band's first hit, "Drinking Problem."

