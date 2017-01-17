Murdered Mesa teacher's sister remembers his life

Ryne Zahner with his sister Brooke and younger brother, along with their dogs. (Photo: Brooke Zahner/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - A brother, son and loyal Chicago Cubs fan is how the older sister of 26-year-old Ryne Zahner is remembering him.

The beloved math teacher at Mesa High School was found shot to death in the backyard of his Tempe home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Both my parents are teachers and he went into teaching because he liked to entertain people and he liked math and history," said Brooke Zahner.

EARLIER: Students mourn Mesa teacher; suspect identified

Brooke said her brother had aspirations to be a principal and always spoke highly of his students and was focused on helping them achieve their dreams.

Ryne was born in Illinois and moved to Mesa in 1999, graduating from Skyline High School.

And despite living in the desert, he never lost his love for his home team, the Cubs.

RELATED: Mesa HS students wear purple in honor of teacher

"He was a die-hard Cubs fan and was very excited they had just won the World Series," she said. "I'm glad it happened while he was still here."

Tempe police continue to investigate the shooting and are actively searching for 27-year-old Caleb Bartels, who they have named a suspect.

Authorities and Brooke have confirmed the men were friends and knew each other.

Anyone with information about Bartles' whereabouts can call Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

Family members are working to set up a scholarship fund in Ryne's name and plans for a memorial are forthcoming.

Those interested in helping the family can donate through a GoFundMe page.

(© 2017 KPNX)