(Photo: 12 News)

Phoenix firefighters worked on several mountain rescues at Piestewa Peak Friday afternoon.

One of them involved a woman who needed assistance after falling. She had cuts to her head from the fall.

Phoenix fire crews were able to give her medical attention on site about 500 feet up the trail near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

She was not taken to the hospital.

