Move-in weekend at ASU welcomes thousands of new students

TEMPE, Ariz. - It's move-in weekend at Arizona State University and thousands of students are moving into dorm rooms at ASU's campuses.

More than 14,000 students are projected to fill residence halls at ASU's campuses this weekend. About 11,000 of those students will move in to Tempe dorm rooms.

Team 12's Tresa Tudrick caught up with Sun Devil students, parents, and those helping to make the process a little easier.

The action began early Saturday morning at Wells Fargo Arena where students check in a receive their room assignments. From there, students head to their assigned halls and move-in crews take all of their home goods up to their room.

The students and the parents don't lift a finger.

Tempe Campus Dean of Students Nicole Taylor says the move-in process is "seamless."

Classes don't start until Thursday, but there are plenty of activities and back to school traditions students can participate in before that, like the Back-to-School Luau and painting the "A" on top of A Mountain.

© 2017 KPNX-TV