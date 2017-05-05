Motorcyclist dies after Mesa crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MESA, Ariz. - A motorcyclist died Friday night after crashing with another vehicle near Baseline and Extension roads.

Mesa PD officials said the man was riding headed east on Baseline when the crash happened. Police believe another motorcycle rider was somehow involved in the crash.

The outstanding motorcyclist is described as heavy-set with a leather vest that was brightly colored on the back. The motorcycle is described as a bright green and yellow street motorcycle.

Police are still investigating.

© 2017 KPNX-TV