Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at 7th Street and Mountain View Road Saturday evening, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police identified the victim Sunday as 40-year-old Brett Johnson.

Police said the collision happened when a pickup truck traveling north bound on 7th Street began to make a U-turn and was struck by Johnson's motorcycle.

The intersection was closed for few hours following the crash while police investigated. The pickup truck driver was evaluated and impairment was not suspected, police said. Any applicable charges are under review.

