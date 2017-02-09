Mother of Mesa officer killed by immigrant backs Trump deportation orders

Mary Ann Mendoza still feels the pain that an illegal immigrant with a criminal background caused her family back in 2014. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12News)

MESA, Ariz - Three years ago, Mary Ann Mendoza became an advocate for a tougher, more proactive immigration policy after her son, Mesa police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a wrong-way driver who was a long-time illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal background.

Mendoza was at President Trump's side last month when he signed the executive order to move on deportation orders.

Following the deportation of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mesa mother of two whose deportation proceedings sparked protests in Phoenix Wednesday night, Mendoza says she was reminded of just how ineffective the Obama administration was when it came to the illegal immigration problem.

"An illegal criminal was allowed to stay in our country after committing fraud, burglary," Mendoza says quickly reminding listeners.

The driver of the car who killed her son, she says, was released from ICE custody and then allowed, "to drive three times the legal limit, drunk and high on meth and killed my son," she said.

"Where were (the protesters) fighting for my son and his rights?" Mendoza asked. "Where were the protests happening for Grant Ronnebeck who was murdered?"

"I just don't understand where American's loyalties lie, and why we can't stand together as a country?" she said.

For its part, the Obama administration did deport more people than any previous administration, with a focus on violent offenders.

The Mendoza family, along with friends of Brandon Mendoza, will be holding a memorial vigil, Sunday . The day marks what would have been Brandon's 35th birthday.

