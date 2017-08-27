Mother of hit-and-run boating crash victim pleads for help

Alec Medina is still recovering from a hit-and-run crash on Bartlett Lake. (Photo: Sonya Medina)

PHOENIX - For the first time since the incident, we’re hearing from the mother of a Valley teen left with severe head and face trauma after a head-on hit-and-run boating crash on Bartlett Lake.

Three weeks later, 15-year old Alec Medina remains hospitalized. His mother spoke with 12 News, sharing an update on how he’s doing and her hope of keeping this case in the spotlight.

“It’s been a long road, a nightmare,” said Sonya Medina, Alec’s mother.

The North Canyon High School student, who was supposed to start his sophomore year this month, spent 19 days in a medically induced coma. So far, he has undergone several surgeries, one for lacerations on his face.

“He then went in for a reconstructive surgery,” she said. “All of the orbital and nasal area was shattered. We still have a long road to go.”

Alec is unable to speak, but he is responding.

“I’m hopeful that he will be able to talk again,” his mother said.

She shared a picture of his cousin holding his hand. Another photo shows Alec getting a visit from his football brothers he’s played with since he was seven.

“I’m just happy he’s alive,” she said.

On Aug. 5, her son was out on the lake to have a fun afternoon celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday. The jet-ski he was on collided head-on with a speed boat, which took off after the crash.

"I can’t believe that somebody would just leave a child laying there, not knowing if they’re alive or dead," she said.

Three weeks later, authorities are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Witnesses say the boat that hit Medina is an 18-foot fishing-style design, possibly with an aluminum hull. It has a light gray lower half with a dark charcoal or purple stripe or design above it. The boat has black lettering somewhere on the side, a possible paint scratch on port side and three to five feet forward of transom. They are also looking for a white man around 30 years old and a woman in her mid to late 20s.

"Please just come forward. Mistakes happen, I get that, but be responsible," his mother said.

Alec’s family is now left with mounting medical bills, including a $37,000 bill from the medic flight they say is not covered by insurance. A Gofundme page has been set up to help with those bills. Meanwhile Alec’s mom is holding on to hope.

“He is a fighter," she said.

Doctors have told her they may not know the extent of his injuries for 3 to 6 more months. The only thing they have been able to confirm is that he permanently lost his sense of smell.

As for the case, the reward is now up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

If you happened to see anything, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-1011.

