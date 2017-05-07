Mother of driver in deadly Chandler DUI crash: 'We're all stunned'

Kinton Bruce, 27, was arrested after a fatal crash in Chandler May 6, 2017. (Photo: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler man faces multiple charges after allegedly causing a crash that killed a Valley mother Saturday night. The suspected drunk driver is 27-year old Kinton Bruce.

While the victim’s family tries to come to terms with what happened, Bruce’s mother told 12 News she is completely shattered.

"I’ve been crying all day and I’ve been just so devastated over all of this," said Shelley Bruce.

"The entire family is in shock," she said. "Everybody is just – they can’t believe it, you know? They can’t believe that this was Kinton’s fate and that he’s even at all involved.”

"We’re all stunned. Everybody that knows him is stunned," said Bruce.

Police say her son was driving eastbound on Ray Road at a high rate of speed, when he ran two red lights near the intersection with Price Road.

Police say he then slammed into a vehicle. 56-year-old Judi Kurtz was inside of that car. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Bruce’s mother says she is completely heartbroken for Kurtz’s family.

"My entire church is praying for, not only myself and my son, but mainly, the first thing out of my mouth this morning was pray for that family," she said. "We’ve lost family members at the hands of others, and it’s so hard."

Police say after Kinton Bruce’s car rolled several times, he took off. A Good Samaritan tackled him about a quarter of a mile from the scene. That’s where officers took him into custody.

Bruce was arrested for DUI after field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content registered a .255, more than triple the legal limit.

Bruce told officers he ran from the crash because he had anxiety, according to police documents.

"I know this is going to affect all of us, especially Kinton, for the rest of his life," said Bruce. Meanwhile, Kurtz’s family members are asking for privacy during this devastating time.

"She was very sweet and kind," one of Kurtz’s neighbors, Kathy, told 12 News; she knew her as someone who was always smiling.

“Whenever I did see her, she was very pleasant, very kind." Learning about Judi’s tragic death hit close to home for Kathy.

"Because I have a son that was injured by a drunk driver," she said. "It's just heart breaking when you hear that it happens to another family, because you know exactly what they go through and the feelings that you feel and the anger."

If Bruce’s mother could say one thing to Kurtz’s family, she said she’d apologize.

"I am so sorry for your loss," she said.

Bruce is now locked up in the Maricopa County jail facing manslaughter, hit and run and endangerment charges.

