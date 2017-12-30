Mother of 22-year-old killed in Scottsdale hit-and-run speaks

Westin Marc L’Hereux, 22, was killed in a Scottsdale hit and run. (Photo: Courtesy Traci Tinder)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It’s been one month since a 22-year-old man was killed in a Scottsdale hit-and-run, and police still don’t have any suspects.

12 News spoke with the man’s mother about the pain she’s endured through losing her son and what she hopes happens from here.

“He would call me and tell me I love you mom, I love you with all my heart,” said Traci Tinder, one month after her son Westin Marc L’Hereux was killed.

“A terrible tragedy to us,” she said.

Scottsdale Police say he was walking across Shea Boulevard at 72nd Place on November 29th just before 11 p.m. when he fell to the ground. Police say the fall was possibly the result of a medical event. That’s when Traci’s son was struck and killed by a vehicle that kept going.

“How can you not feel driving, hitting a person?” said Tinder.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help identifying two vehicles shown in security camera photos, vehicles that may have been at the scene. Witnesses told police the vehicle that struck L’Heureux was either a black SUV or a white van.

“It’s my contention that my son was clipped first… and then got hit again,” she said.

Westin’s mother is hoping to eventually find some sort of closure by learning exactly how he died.

“He was the happiest he’d ever been,” she said.

Westin had just moved back to Arizona after living in California for a couple years. He had a great group of friends and stayed busy working at a pizza shop. He was hanging out with friends at a tattoo shop the night he died. When he decided to walk across the street to get some food, that’s when he was killed.

“Their father was killed almost exactly the same way in Phoenix in 2006,” said Tinder.

She says they never found the driver in that case, which makes this loss twice as difficult.

“We’re pretty wrecked,” she said.

Westin’s mother wants the person responsible to come forward.

“Not in a vengeful way, just in the sense of justice,” she added.

If you have any information, call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

