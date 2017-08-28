Mother dealing with son's drowning condemns internet trolls

Facebook users weigh in on the drowning of a Peoria child. (12news)

PEORIA, Ariz. - About a mile away from the home where a 1-year-old girl drowned, Elisa Cazares-Hart is sickened.

"You never forget the loss of your child," Cazares-Hart said.

Seven years ago, her son Eric crawled through a hole in her screen door and fell into the backyard pool. Not a day goes by where she doesn't think about what could have been.

That's why she was drawn to read more about the 1-year-old girl's story online, which unfortunately led to reading some of the Facebook comments.

"People saying they need to be charged with manslaughter or even worse, should suffer like the child did, and seeing that breaks my heart," Cazares-Hart said.

Hundreds of comments, some blaming the parents for the child's death before police shared the findings of their investigation.

Cazares-Hart doesn't know all the details either, but does know what those parents are probably dealing with inside.

"I think if I had seen that when my son passed away, I wouldn't be here. I may have gone into a deep, deep depression," Cazares-Hart said.

