Mother arrested after refusing to leave Tempe apartment with child in custody dispute

TEMPE, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Rural Road and Southern Avenue Saturday, after a mother refused to come out of a bathroom with her child during a custody dispute.
The mother is now in custody. According to MCSO, the mother was not supposed to have the 2-year-old boy and had picked up him up from a relative.
The incident lasted over an hour, but it ended peacefully, MCSO said. The 2-year-old boy and the father have been reunited.
MCSO reported no injuries and the child's safety was not threatened.
The mother is facing charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest.
