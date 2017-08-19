Mother arrested after refusing to leave Tempe apartment with child in custody dispute

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office set up a barricade situation outside of an apartment complex near Rural Road and Southern Avenue after a mother refused to come out with her child during a custody dispute.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Rural Road and Southern Avenue Saturday, after a mother refused to come out of a bathroom with her child during a custody dispute.

The mother is now in custody. According to MCSO, the mother was not supposed to have the 2-year-old boy and had picked up him up from a relative.

The incident lasted over an hour, but it ended peacefully, MCSO said. The 2-year-old boy and the father have been reunited.

MCSO reported no injuries and the child's safety was not threatened.

The mother is facing charges of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

