More than 100 animals seized from filthy Buckeye home

Animals in deplorable conditions in a Buckeye home Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: MCSO)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued more than 100 animals from deplorable conditions in a Buckeye home Monday.

MCSO officials said they found more than 30 dogs in a single bedroom, cats that appeared to be ill and feces strewn across the home, located near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

In total, deputies seized 36 dogs, 21 cats, 16 pigs, 16 guinea pigs, seven goats, six donkeys, six mini horses, four pet rats, three horses, two rabbits, two birds, one tortoise and one mule.

The home belongs to Heather Brenton, 39, who has faced prior animal neglect cases at a different home, but MCSO said those investigations resulted in her compliance. MCSO has not made any arrest in the case.

Brenton's 18-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were also found at the property. The Arizona Department of Child Safety already had a case open involving the boy, according to MCSO.

Deputies are still investigating after all the animals were signed over to the sheriff's office.

