More rain, dust and lightning in the southeast Valley

Lightning in the Gold Canyon area Aug. 1, 2017. (Photo: Jesica Duren‎/12 News Weather Watchers)

Rain is hitting the southeast Valley hard Tuesday afternoon.

Some areas near Gold Canyon reported up to an inch and a half of moisture between 4 and 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for parts of the southeast Valley including Ahwatukee and Queen Creek until 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is moving west, bringing wind gusts of 40 mph and brief downpours, as well as lightning and some dust.

Carefree, Cave Creek, Scottsdale and New River are also in the path of storms as they continue to develop.

Dark clouds and moisture rolled through the Valley as rain hit southeast of Chandler earlier Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the ominous clouds from one of their cameras on the Loop 202.

Dark skies in the Southeast Valley along Loop 202 (Santan). pic.twitter.com/Q95aBfv67t — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 1, 2017

Jimmy Q said to expect humidity to increase this week and chances of rain and storm activity is on the radar all week.

Though the clouds are dark, the storm does seem to be slow moving. National Weather Service hasn’t issued any updates and ADOT hasn’t predicted any traffic concerns.

