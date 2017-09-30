Monsoon 2017 was pretty average for Phoenix

Lightning strike captured on July 16, 2017 around midnight at the Sky Harbor Parking lot in Terminal 4. (Photo: tgood1958)

PHOENIX - Saturday is the last official day of the monsoon in Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, it was a very typical year for the metro area.

From the start of the season on June 15, through the day before its end on Sept. 30, Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded a total of 2.32 inches of rain.

That makes this monsoon rank No. 62 of 122 years in rainfall totals, according to NWS.

