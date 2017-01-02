Monday, Thursday are peak travel days

Traveler pack Sky Harbor International Airport in the early-morning hours of Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Monday and Thursday will mark peak travel days for flyers across the nation.

The beginning of 2017 will mark a busy period at U.S. airports, with the rush expected to spill over the next few days.

The trade group Airlines for America expects a record 45.2 million passengers from Dec. 16 through this Thursday.

That will cap what's expected to be the busiest year ever for air travel in the United States.

Copyright 2016 KPNX