Mom, toddler hospitalized after cement truck rolls over SUV in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman and toddler were taken to a hospital after a cement truck rolled over their SUV on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Loop 101 southbound near Cactus Road.
A witness said the cement truck appeared to lose control going at least 80 miles per hour before rolling over the SUV.
Police said both vehicles rolled.
The woman and the toddler, along with the cement truck driver, were taken to a hospital. Police gave no information on their conditions.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs