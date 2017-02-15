Mom, toddler hospitalized after cement truck rolls over SUV in Scottsdale

An SUV was crushed by a rollover cement truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Deborah King/Special to 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman and toddler were taken to a hospital after a cement truck rolled over their SUV on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Loop 101 southbound near Cactus Road.

A witness said the cement truck appeared to lose control going at least 80 miles per hour before rolling over the SUV.

Police said both vehicles rolled.

The woman and the toddler, along with the cement truck driver, were taken to a hospital. Police gave no information on their conditions.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A cement truck that rolled over on an SUV on Loop 101 in Scottsdale Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Deborah King/Special to 12 News)

(© 2017 KPNX)