Mom, toddler hospitalized after car hits them at Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX - A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car at a bus stop near 44th Street and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.

Police said a man lost control of his car as he tried to make a right turn into a driveway, hitting the two pedestrians before ramming a light pole.

Eddie Bie, who witnessed the crash, ran to assist the mom and daughter.

"If you can see the situation of the mother, oh God. I can't say it because it's so serious," said Eddie Bie.

He said he is still in shock after witnessing the mother and her baby girl standing next to him at the bus stop get slammed by a car.

"They didn't know the car was coming, and then when I saw the kid, she's literally under the car. So I run over to grab her," he said.

The toddler had critical injuries but is expected to be OK, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Firefighters said the 41-year-old mother who was struck is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Eddie Bie said the baby will recover thanks to her mother.

"Actually, the mother saved her. She was trying to push her," Bie said.

The 29-year-old driver had no visible injuries but requested to go to the hospital. A 20-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.

Detectives said the driver was not impaired. The driver has a valid Learner's Permit, and his passenger was a licensed driver.

Phoenix police said at 12:40 p.m. that the intersection would be closed for the next five to six hours after the incident.

Police are still investigating the collision.

