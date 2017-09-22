Mom, infant daughter hospitalized after car hits them at Phoenix bus stop

The scene where a car hopped a sidewalk and hit a mom and her infant daughter near 44th Street and Thomas Road Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A mother and her infant daughter are recovering after they were hit by a car at a bus stop near 44th Street and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.

According to a witness, a man at the bus stop grabbed the infant after she was struck.

The baby is expected to be OK, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Firefighters said the mom who was struck is in critical condition.

The driver was also taken to a nearby trauma center.

Phoenix police said at 12:40 p.m. that the intersection would be closed for the next five to six hours after the incident.

