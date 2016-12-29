Mom, baby hit by car in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A mother and baby were taken to hospitals after being hit by a car in Chandler Thursday.

The crash happened near Warner and Dobson roads, a Chandler PD official said.

It appears the mother was walking the baby in a stroller, according to preliminary information from Chandler police.

The baby has serious injuries and the mother's condition is not known.

