Mom, baby bobcats 'doing well' after being rescued on Boulder Creek HS campus

A bobcat kitten found in a drainage pipe on the Boulder Creek High School campus Jan. 8, 2018. (Photo: AZGFD)

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Boulder Creek High School in Anthem went on lockdown Monday after three bobcats were spotted on school grounds, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said the bobcats were a mom and her two babies. They were spotted in a culvert on campus.

A release from the school said that the babies had been trapped in a drainage pipe and the mother was trying to find them.

A video from the Arizona Game and Fish Department showed officials had successfully captured the mother bobcat.

According to AZGFD, she was tranquilized and will be placed with a rescue and rehabilitation facility.

Later Monday night, Game & Fish announced that it had gotten one of the kittens out of the drain but the other was still inside.

On Tuesday morning, AZGFD said they had captured the second bobcat.

AZGFD said mom and her babies are doing well and will be held under quarantine for a month to "be certain they are healthy."

They will eventually be released back into the wild in in Anthem

