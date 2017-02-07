Missing Tolleson woman may have accepted ride with stranger

Jessica Lomeli

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Police are on the lookout for Jessica Lomeli, missing since Monday morning.

Police said Lomeli has some mental-health issues and hasn't taken her medication recently.

Her family tells us she has a history of wandering off, and they are concerned she may have accepted a ride with a stranger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Tolleson police at 623-936-7186.

