Missing Prescott man last seen Sunday at Mesa hospital

Danny Page. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - Police are looking for a man who left Mesa's Banner Desert Medical Center around noon Sunday and has been missing since.

Prescott resident Danny Page, 67, was last seen getting into his white 2014 Toyota Tacoma, Arizona license plate AFD1452.

Police said Page has dementia and is without his medication.

His parents live in Mesa and he used to live in Apache Junction and Mesa before 2015.

According to police, Page wears black horn-rimmed glasses and often wears a Diamondbacks hat and an earring in his left ear.

If you see Page, you can contact Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

