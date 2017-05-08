Missing phoenix teen ‘may be in need of medical attention'

Christian Tackett (Photo: NCMEC)

PHOENIX - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a release out Monday asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Phoenix teen.

Christian Tackett, 16, was last seen Sunday at his home in Phoenix at approximately 3 p.m., a release said.

According to the NCMEC, Christian may be in need of medical attention.

He’s described as being 6-feet tall and 143 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white shoes, and a black Marilyn Manson T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NCMEC at at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

