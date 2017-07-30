Missing Phoenix teen found, will be reunited with family

Jada Marie Joiner, a 15-year-old teen has been missing since Thurs. July 27, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - A missing 15-year-old girl has been found and will be reunited with her family.

Jada Marie Joiner had been missing from her home near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Phoenix, since Thursday. She was found at a bus stop near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Sunday.

Jada was believed to be with Stephon Howard in a 2013, gray Dodge Avendger with Arizona license plates, BKA9655.

Jada is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of a compass on her right thigh.

The teen’s family was concerned for her welfare.

