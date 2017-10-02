Missing Mesa baby William, mother Madeline Jones found, according to father

Madeline Frieda Jones and her son Williams Jones-Gouchenour are missing since Thurs. June 15, 2017.

A baby and mother missing since June have been found by Mesa police, according to the boy's father.

In a Facebook video, Jacob Gouchenour said Madeline Jones and her son William were located.

Gouchenour said William is in the custody of Child Protective Services and Madeline has been detained by police.

Mesa PD spokesperson Steve Berry confirmed that information.

A family friend told 12 News that Jones was found in San Diego.

Last month, Mesa police said they suspected Jones and her parents had orchestrated the mother and baby's disappearance after Gouchenour was granted partial custody over William.

Jones' parents, Roland and Cassandra, were arrested last week.

