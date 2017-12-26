Missing man from Mesa found in Las Vegas

Donald Pesterfield. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - The man with Alzheimer's who had been missing since Saturday night was found in Las Vegas, Mesa police said Tuesday.

According to Mesa PD, he was found by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Donald Pesterfield, 82, was in good health and has since been reunited with his family, police said.

Pesterfield went missing around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after dropping his wife off at Mesa Gateway Airport. According to police, Pesterfield called his wife and told her he was lost.

Police said his phone was tracked to Bishop, California around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

