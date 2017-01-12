Missing: Chandler teen may be with man who is a subject of a criminal investigation

Terrianne Brooks in the upper and lower photos on the left, and Douglas Jones in the upper and lower photos on the right. (Photos: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Terrianne Brooks was last seen near Desert Breeze Park in Chandler. Investigators believe she may be in the company of Douglas Jones, 40. Jones is the subject of a current criminal investigation, police said.

Brooks is Native American, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing black skinny jeans, a dark-colored jacket, and carrying a gray Jansport backpack.

Jones is Native American, about 6-feet tall, weights 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Brooks or Jones, call Chandler police at 480-782-4130. If you see either of them, call 911 immediately.

