Military vets help man involved in light-rail wreck

A car and a pickup were involved in a wreck with a light-rail train near 16th and Washington streets in Phoenix, Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Paramedics responded to an accident involving a light-rail train near 16th and Washington streets Friday morning.

Aerial video showed a damaged car and pickup crashed against the train as emergency crews responded.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is in stable condition, after two military veterans pulled the driver out of the truck. according to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman.

"No one else wanted to help out, so military first responders all the way," said witness and veteran Josh Thompson.

No other injuries were reported.

Light-rail service was interrupted during the cleanup.





Copyright 2016 KPNX